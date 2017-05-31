'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: Chicken Performs 'America the Beautiful' on Piano

"America's Got Talent" has seen weird, crazy, and funny acts throughout its 11 seasons, but there might be one more act that the show has yet to see. In season 12, viewers should expect to see a chicken attempt to outdo other performers.

Facebook/agt Promotional image for "America's Got Talent"

As revealed in the teaser for season 12, a chicken named Jokgu will take the stage to perform the patriotic hymn "America the Beautiful." Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B had their doubts at first, especially since the chicken refused to cooperate right away. However, after a little, while Jokgu's owner managed to get him pecking at the keyboard, which stunned everyone in the audience, judges included.

Cowell who has a judged on a number of talent search programs both in the U.S. and the U.K. recently shared in an interview why he will never get tired of his role.

"Whether it's Susan Boyle, whether it's Carrie Underwood, Harry Styles, whatever, I always remember that moment and I think​, ​this is amazing because I'm here at the moment when someone's going to be discovered and it's the most incredible feeling​," he told ETOnline.

The twelfth season of "America's Got Talent" may not have properly started yet but the show is already being sued by performers. A married couple who reportedly made a bad audition filed a case against the show, claiming that their young daughter who was with host Tyra Banks backstage was harassed.

The former "Top Model" host allegedly caused the child depression and trauma after making fun of her parents' number and insinuating that she was made by accident. The couple performed a song which they made about their daughter.

"America's Got Talent" will not air the segment featuring the couple's daughter, as requested by the complainants.

"America's Got Talent" premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.