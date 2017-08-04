'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: Fan-Favorite Mike Yung Loses Home to Foreclosure, Appeals for Help

Facebook/Mike Yung Shown is "America's Got Talent" season 12 fan-favorite, Mike Yung.

While "America's Got Talent" season 12 contestant Mike Yung is advancing to the next rounds of the competition, he has announced that he finally lost his home to foreclosure.

There is no denying that among the many talented contestants in this season of "America's Got Talent," Yung is one who has truly endeared himself to the viewing public. Although the 56-year-old New York subway busker, indeed, has the singing talent, viewers of "America's Got Talent" season 12 were moved by the backstory of the talented old soul.

While Yung succeeded to advance to the live round of the competition last Tuesday after his soulful rendition of "A Change Is Gonna Come," which earned him a standing ovation from the crowd and even from "America's Got Talent Judge" Simon Cowell, he revealed a day later that he already lost his house to foreclosure.

"As many of you might already know I have been paying my bills and providing for my family my entire life by busking in the subways of New York City for the past 37 years," Yung starts his appeal on his GoFundMe page.

"As hard as this is, I am reaching out to you because I have no other choice. I haven't been able to sleep much the past few nights thinking about what I am about to say. The house my family lives in was foreclosed on and we received court papers to vacate the premises. I do not have the money to pay first months' rent, or the deposit for a new place," he writes, adding that his managers told him that it is okay to ask for financial help from his fans.

As of this writing, Yung's GoFundMe page has already made $9,338, just short of a little more than $600 to reach the goal of $10,000, which, according to Yung, will be used for two months of $3,000 rent and $3,000 advanced deposit, and $1,000 for security deposit. He noted that, while some people may think that the rental fee is too much, he stressed that even the projects he lived in New York City were expensive and difficult to find.

As Yung ends his GoFundMe appeal, he promises that he plans to repay his donors in some other ways in the future. While he admits he doesn't know exactly how to return the favor, he says that fans can count on his promise that he will, as he has always honored his words.