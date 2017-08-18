'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: First 7 Semifinalists Revealed; 3 Golden Buzzer Acts Make the Cut

Facebook/agt A promotional image for "America's Got Talent" on NBC.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 aired live on Tuesday this week for the first part of the quarterfinals, where 12 acts performed. On Wednesday evening, only seven were able to advance to the semifinals.

The show's host, Tyra Banks, kicked off the announcement of the results by revealing that the five acts who have garnered the most votes overnight will automatically go straight to the semifinals, leaving the seven other contestants in limbo.

However, the first names she announced were the ones who placed sixth, seventh, and eighth in the vote count. They were to be eligible for the Dunkin' Save, which is a live votation that gets the contestants with the most votes to advance to the next round.

As reported by Gold Derby, they were Christian Guardino, Just Jerk, and Yoli Mayor. In the end, the singers Christian Guardino and Yoli Mayor got the most votes and earned their respective spots in the semifinals.

The other talented acts who made it to the next round were the all-male acapella group In the Stairwell, comedian Preacher Lawson, young ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, roller skating duo Billy and Emily England, and vocal powerhouse Angelica Hale.

It can be recalled that some of these names were Golden Buzzer acts, just like Darci Lynne Farmer, Angelica Hale, and Christian Guardino.

Unfortunately, Korean dance crew Just Jerk, dancing duo Artyon and Paige, daredevil Bello Nock, and singing comedians The Singing Trump and Puddles Pity Party, did not make the cut.

For those who would like to cast their votes for the next leg of the quarterfinals, this can be done through the "America's Got Talent" official mobile application, which is available via Apple Store and Google Play, or vote by phone. The list of phone numbers has been posted on Just Jared Jr.

Each person is allowed to send only a maximum of 10 votes through each voting method.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.