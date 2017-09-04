'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: Here's the Complete List of Semifinalists

Facebook/AGT Promo image for the 12th season of 'America's Got Talent' on NBC.

Last Wednesday's episode of "America's Got Talent" season 12 featured stunning performances from the remaining contestants and revealed the 21 semifinalists of the season. As the reality talent competition heads to its semifinal rounds on Sept. 5, fans of the show are already excited to see how each of them will fare in the upcoming episode.

In the episode that aired last Tuesday, the contestants rendered a broad range of performances, where one involved solving "the murder of Simon Cowell." The following night, the judges banded together yet again to give some of the contestants good news.

The opening of the episode saw host Tyra Banks announce the names of those who were close to being eliminated. These were Angelina Green, Colin Cloud, and DaNell Daymon and Greater Works. Luckily for Colin, he was able to get out of the elimination alive through the Dunkin' Save. As luck would have it, DaNell's group was also saved by the judges' decision, automatically sending him to the semifinals.

Last Wednesday's winners were automatically added to the mix of the existing semifinalists who are set to perform next week. There are 21 of them. The complete list now includes Angelica Hale, Billy & Emily England, Celine Tam, Chase Goehring, Christian Guardino, Colin Cloud, Darci Lynne, DaNell Daymon & Greater Works, Diavolo, Eric Jones, Evie Clair, In the Stairwell, Johnny Manuel, Kechi, Light Balance, Mandy Harvey, Merrick Hanna, Mike Yung, Preacher Lawson, Sara and Hero, and Yoli Mayor.

The 10 acts that are scheduled to appear on the first live show of the upcoming round are Sara and Hero, Evie Clair, Billy and Emily England, Darci Lynne Farmer, Merrick Hanna, Mandy Harvey, Eric Jones, Preacher Lawson, Johnny Manuel and Yoli Mayor. Meanwhile, the judges will pick the eleventh act from the performers in the three quarterfinals who failed to advance to this stage of the competition.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.