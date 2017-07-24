'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: More Talents Try to Impress Panel in Second Round of Judge Cuts

Facebook/AGT "America's Got Talent" season 12 to welcome a guest judge

A guest judge will join the panel on the next episode of "America's Got Talent" season 12.

According to reports, in the second round of auditions on Tuesday, July 25, record producer and radio personality DJ Khaled will join resident judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Howie Mandel to pick the next set of contestants for the long-running talent reality show.

Some of the contestants for the next episode include the close-up magician named Colin Cloud, the salsa dance duo called the Junior and Emily Alabi, a family band called the Pelican212, an acrobatic duo named The Godfathers, a breakdancing act called Solto and Tdot, the illusionist named Kyle Eschen, and a singer named Evie Clair, among others.

The auditionees will try to get the judges' approval to be able to proceed to the next round. They will also try to get the highly elusive Golden Buzzer.

During the first day of the Judge Cuts stage last Tuesday where Chris Hardwick appeared as a guest judge, the nine-year-old singer Angelica Hale managed to impress all the judges enough with her outstanding rendition of Alicia Keys' hit song "Girl on Fire."

Hale's performance made a mark on Hardwick, leading him to press the Golden Buzzer. "I mean, I'm so blown away and you have these sneakers on, you look like this adorable little child and then you open your mouth and I'm like, 'How do you those pipes fit in that tiny body?'" the TV host said when talking to the young singer. "You are unbelievable. I just feel like, Angelica, you are the chosen one!"

Hale used to be severely ill and was in need of a kidney transplant when she was just four years old.

Other contestants are also expecting to receive the Golden Buzzer in the upcoming episodes of "America's Got Talent" season 12 on NBC every Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.