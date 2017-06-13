'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: Most Notable Acts So Far

This year's "America's Got Talent" is turning out to be an inspirational series as much as it is a talent-seeking show. With unlikely contestants and abilities, season 12 of "America's Got Talent" is a must-watch for fans looking to see something different and exciting.

Facebook/agt Promotional picture for "America's Got Talent."

It all started to get interesting when a contestant introduced himself as "Puddles Pity Party." Dressed as a comical clown, most of the audience expected him to put on a comedic routine before he picked up the mic and straight up sang like a professional. He didn't get the much-coveted golden buzzer but he set up the entire atmosphere of "America's Got Talent."

Perhaps one of the most interesting auditions came from Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year old ventriloquist who stunned the audience with her talent. She went on stage and through a puppet, showed everyone that the art form may not be dying after all. She put on a perfect act and proved to the judges that she was definitely worth America's time. Lynne received the golden buzzer and the audience couldn't have agreed more with that decision.

Lynne was immediately followed through to the live shows by Mandy Harvey, a deaf singer who strived to do more than give up after a disease deteriorated her nerves. While most people couldn't possibly imagine going through their days like she has, Harvey proved to the world there's value in not giving up. She sang an original song and left the audience speechless and the judges on their feet when she hit each note with perfect clarity and accuracy. She was downright inspiring.

"America's Got Talent" also saw a 9-year old named Angelica Hale who shocked everyone with her big voice despite her tiny body. Singing "Rise Up," Hale is a star in the making and even Simon Cowell said as much. These contestants are just a few of many to come and if there's anything that fans are looking forward to, it's seeing and being reminded that talent can come from anywhere.

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.