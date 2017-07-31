'America's Got Talent' Season 12 News: Who Will Land to the Top Spot?

Facebook / AGT "America's Got Talent" season 12 airs Tuesdays.

The top 10 contestants for the 12th season of "America's Got Talent" might have been revealed.

According to reports, the 10 best acts for "America's Got Talent" season 12 will include Darci Lynne Farmer and her adorable puppet Petunia. The act led judge Mel B to press her Golden Buzzer to lead her straight to the talent competition's live show.

Another possible Top 10 contender is the 13-year-old Angelina Green, whose heartfelt rendition of "I'll Stand by You" had a deep effect on Heidi Klum. The performance also earned her a spot at the live shows after the supermodel pressed the Golden Buzzer.

The 29-year-old Mandy Harvey also moved Simon Cowell, one of the show's toughest judges, when she sang her original song called "Try" at the auditions. Cowell was very impressed with her performance, especially since she has been deaf for the last 10 years due to a disease. The British music producer decided to give her a chance to move to the live shows by letting her use his Golden Buzzer slot.

Guest judge Chris Hardwick also surrendered his Golden Buzzer to the nine-year-old Angelica Hale, who sang Alicia Keys' hit song "Girl on Fire." At the tender age of four, Hale had to go through a difficult kidney transplant procedure to save her life.

Aside from the singing contestants, reports claim that professional roller skaters and siblings Billy and Emily England will impress the judges during their audition for the long-running talent reality show. According to reports, Cowell blurted out that the England siblings could be one of the acts that judges should look out for in the competition especially after their death-defying stunts had been presented on stage.

Reports also reveal that some of the former contestants of "America's Got Talent" from the past seasons will return to the season 12 stage on Aug. 16. This will include season 11's Grace Vanderwaal and Jon Dorenbos.

NBC airs the latest episodes of "America's Got Talent" season 12 every Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT.