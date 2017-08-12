'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Spoilers: Angelica Hale to Perform an 'Amazing, Beautiful, Bright and Strong' Song

Facebook/ America's Got Talent "America's Got Talent" season 12 begins its Live Shows next week.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 is all set for its Live Show, and Angelica Hale has teased her fans on what to expect from her performance.

As seen in the video posted on the official Facebook page of "America's Got Talent," the nine-year-old Hale says that she will be singing an "amazing, beautiful, bright and strong" song. Nonetheless, the said video ends before the Filipino-American young singer can even reveal the title of her contest piece.

To recall, Hale left the judges and fans in awe with her rendition of Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire" during the first stage of the competition last June. Hence, "America's Got Talent" judge Chris Hardwick picked her to be the recipient of the highly coveted Golden Buzzer, enabling her to head directly to the Live Show that will begin next week.

"My mind was totally blank like, 'Oh my gosh, what is happening to me?' It was amazing and then the next moment I knew, I was on the floor with confetti pouring all over me," Hale told People via a Skype interview as she recalled the moment she snagged the Golden Buzzer during the audition rounds.

In the same interview, it was learned that Hale was once in a life-threatening situation when she was only four years old. In 2012, the young singer became seriously ill after her lungs developed sepsis that resulted into double pneumonia. Eventually, she was required to undergo a kidney transplant, which, thankfully, was carried out after her mother found a compatible kidney donor for her.

Recognizing that what she went through was sort of a miracle, Hale plans to donate part of her prize money to the Children's Miracle Network Hospital and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in the event that she gets lucky to emerge as this season's winner of "America's Got Talent."

Meanwhile, Christian Guardino, Preacher Lawson, Billy and Emily England, Kechi Okwuchi, Yoli Mayor, Puddles Pity Party, Just Jerk, In the Stairwell, Singing Trump, and Paige and Artyon are also set to perform on Tuesday as they attempt to advance in the next round of the competition.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.