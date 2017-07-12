'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Spoilers: 'Judge Cuts' Rounds to Decide Which Contestants Move Forward to Live Shows

Facebook/agt A promotional image for 'America's Got Talent' as the cover photo on the reality show's official Facebook page.

After "America's Got Talent" auditions came to an end, the show gets ready to proceed to the exciting Judge Cuts round as the second segment of the show's 12th season run. The talent show competition continues on Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

As the audition rounds of "America's Got Talent" season 12 wraps up, fans are already anticipating the Judge Cuts rounds that will come as the next part of the show. In this segment, contestants who made the cut from the first round now gets a chance to show the judges that they are worth moving on to the live shows.

Four of the acts from the audition rounds will not have to appear in the Judge Cuts segment, as they won the Golden Buzzer and is already eligible for the live shows. These acts include 12-year old Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma who did a ventriloquist puppet show, which impressed judge Mel B enough to send her straight to the live shows.

Dance Crew Light Balance also got the nod to head on to the live show from host Tyra Banks, who was very much taken with their light up dance number which made use of complex timing controllers combined with their dance routine.

Mandy Harvey, a singer and ukulele player from Colorado State University, had a hearing disorder that forced her to drop out from her Vocal Music Education major. Her passion for music despite her difficulties, along with her original song number, impressed judge Simon Cowell enough to give her the Golden Buzzer.

Christian Guardino from Long Island in New York also impressed Howie Mandel enough to earn an express ticket to the live show rounds, which will begin on the first week of August, according to the International Business Times.

The rest of the candidates will have to battle for the chance to perform in the live shows. Who will make it through to the Judges Cuts for the last round of auditions? Fans can find out as "America's Got Talent" resumes on Tuesday.