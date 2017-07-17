'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Spoilers: Magician Eric Jones Makes a Comeback; Chris Hardwick to Guest Judge

Facebook/AGT 'America's Got Talent' season 12 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

The next episode of "America's Got Talent" season 12 will see television host Chris Hardwick joining the panel as a guest judge for the cycle's first "Judge Cuts."

Contestants will have their final opportunity to wow the judges before America votes. Hardwick, like any other judge, will be given a Golden Buzzer of his own. So far, all the judges and host Tyra Banks have pressed their Golden Buzzers, with Heidi Klum being the last to do so in the previous week's auditions.

Klum gave her Golden Buzzer to 13-year-old singer Angelina Green, who delivered her rendition of The Pretenders' "I'll Stand By You." Green, as she revealed during her audition, began singing as a way of coping after her parents divorced. Her performance blew away the crowd and the judges alike.

Apart from Green, the other Golden Buzzer recipients are 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, 29-year-old deaf singer Mandy Harvey, 16-year-old formerly blind singer Christian Guardino and neon dance crew Light Balance.

The upcoming episode of "America's Got Talent" season 12 will also see the return of magician Eric Jones. It can be recalled that Jones auditioned for season 11 of the reality competition but did not pass. This time, however, he made sure to elevate his act in order to get through.

A sneak preview of Jones' performance shows that his act involves a deceptively simple card trick. He goes up to the judges' panel, which includes Hardwick, and makes the guest judge sign a card. He then changes the card's color with a quick snap.

He then diverts his attention to judge Simon Cowell, who told the contestant that his "routine wasn't nearly as dynamic." He further impresses the judges by bringing out a hammer into the mix and making the card disappear in a blink of an eye. He then proceeds to use the hammer to smash Cowell's red buzzer, revealing the same card with Hardwick's signature.

The video cuts to black before Jones' fate is revealed. But after such a fantastic performance, it would be hard to believe if he does not pass through again.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Watch Jones' performance below: