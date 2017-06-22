'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Spoilers: Will Heidi Klum Give Away Golden Buzzer Pass in Next Episode?

"America's Got Talent" season 12 is well underway with the fifth episode coming up, and fans are wondering if talent judge Heidi Klum will finally award the highly coveted Golden Buzzer pass to a deserving act as auditions continue.

Facebook/agtA promotional image for 'America's Got Talent' as the cover photo on the reality show's official Facebook page.

The auditions episodes of "America's Got Talent" season 12 could be coming to a close if the schedule of the previous seasons is to be any guide. The previous season has moved on to the Judges' Cut segment of the show after episode six, similar to season 9.

Episode 5 will feature more auditions, as aspiring talent acts perform in front of these season's judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Melanie Brown and Heidi Klum — according to TV Guide. Tyra Banks, the host of the show, also has an opportunity to send an act through to the live shows using the Golden Buzzer that she can use once in the season.

The Golden Buzzer was introduced in season 9 of "America's Got Talent," and it was originally meant to send an act to the next round, regardless of the votes of the judges. In season 10, the buzzer was changed, and it is now able to send candidates straight to the live semi-finals.

Starting last season, the host was also given a Golden Buzzer of their own to use once per season.

With the fifth episode already coming up, viewers of the show are wondering if Heidi Klum will get to use her Golden Buzzer to send an act of her choosing straight to the live semi-finals. The other judges, plus host Tyra Banks, have already used theirs for Season 12. Will Klum finally see an act that will move her to use the Golden Buzzer? Fans can find out as the show continues on Tuesday, June 27.

The last member of the cast who sent an act straight to the live shows was host Tyra Banks. In a move that surprised the judges and the audience, Banks hit her Golden Buzzer for Light Balance, a dance act from Ukraine who uses lighting effects in their routine, according to People.

"America's Got Talent" continues on Tuesday, June 27, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.