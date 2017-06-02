'America's Got Talent' Season 12 Spoilers: Young Ventriloquist Earns a Golden Buzzer

NBC's talent search program "America's Got Talent" just premiered its 12th season on Tuesday. Judge Mel B wasted no time in pushing her golden buzzer for young ventriloquist Darci Lynne..

facebook/agt Promotional image for 'America's Got Talent'

The 12-year-old was all smiles as she crossed the stage, carrying her bunny puppet wearing a pink dress. When the judges asked her why decided to perform the act, she said she would "like to keep ventriloquism alive because it's not common."

She, or her puppet rather, belted out Ella Fitzgerald's "Summertime," which was received well by the audience. She got a standing ovation from the crowd, including all four of the judges, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

Before the rest of the judges could comment on Darci's act, Mel B pressed her golden buzzer, sending this young ventriloquist straight to the live shows.

The rabbit was reportedly a gift from Darci's mother for her 10th birthday. She thought it would be her daughter's best shot of overcoming shyness, and she was right about that.

Darci is the first golden buzzer act for the season.

On a different note, Cowell recently expressed how much he would like the show to win or at least be nominated for an Emmy, which is TV's equivalent of film's Academy Awards.

"If I had the opportunity and sat in front of all the TV Academy members, I would say to them, If I showed you the process, the expertise, behind the scenes with every single act, it is like nothing I have ever seen in my life," he told Deadline in an interview.

Cowell believes that the show has been seeing a sparsity in Emmys since it airs only once a year, during summer months. More importantly, producers make the show "look easy," he stated.

"America's Got Talent" season 12 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.