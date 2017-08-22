America's Greatest Need: Unified Prayers, Spiritual Awakening

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor of Pinnacle Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas.

As I continue in my present role as Senior Pastor at Cross Church, I have accepted the calling to serve as the President of the National Day of Prayer. Each year since 1988, The National Day of Prayer has been designated as the first Thursday in May. A law that originated in 1952 was amended by both the House and the Senate unanimously, then signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988.

According to the National Day of Prayer website, over 30,000 observances of the 2017 National Day of Prayer were attended by two million people. From sunrise in Maine to sunset in Hawaii, 40,000 volunteers organized prayer observances for our nation from small towns to state capitals to Washington D.C. Additionally, people stopped their activities to pray for America in schools, businesses, churches, homes, county court houses, and on the steps of city halls. The National Day of Prayer is even printed on Hallmark calendars. The National Day of Prayer was also experienced in some way in over eighty countries of the world.

The National Day of Prayer mobilizes unified public prayer for America. In this desperate and urgent hour when turmoil and division is evident in America and security threats are being made against America, it is imperative that we do all we can right now to mobilize unified public prayer for America.

America's greatest need today is to experience the next Great Spiritual Awakening. We know that no great movement of God ever occurs that is not preceded by the extraordinary prayer of God's people.

In order to accomplish this grand vision, I believe four major components are imperative:

Component #1: The National Day of Prayer mobilizes unified public prayer for America.

Based upon the Bible and centered on Jesus Christ, it is our prayer that the Holy Spirit will usher in another spiritual awakening as He has done before in our history, shaping our spiritual heritage as a nation.

Component #2: The National Day of Prayer must become a movement of prayer for America.

Not just for one day a year, but every day of the year, with each day moving our nation toward the most important day annually… the National Day of Prayer. As we do this, we are praying it will become a catalyst as a national rhythm of prayer for the next Great Spiritual Awakening in America.

Component #3: The National Day of Prayer must become a multi-church, multi-denominational, multi-ministry, multi-generational, multi-ethnic, and multi-lingual movement of prayer for America.

I believe this is possible by having strategic partnerships with churches, ministries, and denominations. We must create authentic relationships with all people regardless of who and where they are, whatever their age, stage, or vocation may be. With a convictional and competent staff team, we will exemplify servant leadership to all persons.

Component #4: The National Day of Prayer must engage with the digital world via relevant and robust channels.

We believe we can do this through becoming the leading provider of prayer resources and strategies across America. Through resourcing via video, audio, and written forms of communication, this vision is possible. Through creating webinars and conferences, we will be able to inform, equip, and mobilize our target audience toward unified public prayer for America.

Our Board of Directors at Cross Church as well as our Leadership Staff Team have given their blessing. They believe, as do I, my serving in this role is another way our church can be part of accomplishing our vision of Reaching Northwest Arkansas, America, and the world for Jesus Christ.

As the National Day of Prayer focuses on mobilizing unified public prayer for America, I am fully aware we cannot do this without you. We need you.

Whatever your level of influence, please leverage it for God's glory by praying for America. Mark your calendar for May 3, 2018, and participate in the National Day of Prayer. You can attend an observance, begin a new observance in your town or city, and even lead it if you desire.

The National Day of Prayer needs your prayer support. The needs are great for additional staff as well as financial resources. There has never been a time in our generation where united public prayer for America has been needed more than now.

I request from you humbly: Pray for me daily.

I truly believe all of this is possible because God can do more in a moment than we can do in a lifetime.