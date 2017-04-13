'America's Next Top Model' Cycle 24 to Have Fan Favorite Episode; Age Limit for Contestants Removed

Aside from the return of Tyra Banks, "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 24 will also introduce a slew of new themes as well as challenges.

Facebook/ANTMVH1 A promotional photo for the modeling reality competition "America's Next Top Model."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the series will give the fans the chance to vote on what photoshoot and challenge they would want to appear in an upcoming "Fan Favorite Episode" of the show's 24th cycle.

On Friday, April 7, two separate polls were released on the reality TV series' official Facebook page with the winners scoring overwhelming victories.

For the challenges poll, the "Bubble Runway" challenge got 3,000 more votes than the "Mannequin in a Window" and also beat out the "Laser Beam Posing" challenge. In the photoshoot poll, the "Spiders" shoot won by almost 5,000 votes over the "Crying" themed one and the "Hair Wars" theme coming in third place.

Last March, Banks announced to her fans that she will be returning as the head judge on VH1's modeling competition after skipping the previous installment of the reality show.

Upon her comeback, Banks, as co-creator of the series, also abolished the competition's contestant age limit of 27 or younger, which means models of all ages are now allowed to audition for "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 24.

The show's co-creator and producer shared the news on her Twitter account, saying she realized that she could not impose an age limit if she wanted aspiring models to really embrace and completely love themselves.

She captioned her video post by sharing the TV competition's application requirements, which includes three photos, name, age, stats and contact information, for those who would be interested in auditioning.

However, even though the age limit has been removed beginning Cycle 24, Banks reminded aspiring contestants of the popular modeling competition that they will still need to impress the casting agents if they want to qualify.

"You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel," Banks said.

"America's Next Top Model" Cycle 24 is expected to premiere sometime in the fall on VH1.