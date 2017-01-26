Amy Grant's Daughter Donates Kidney to Her Best Friend

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Popular contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant announced that her daughter Gloria Mills Chapman is doing great after donating a kidney to her best friend on Tuesday.

(Photo: Facebook)Amy Grant poses with her daughter Millie after undergoing kidney surgery, Jan 24, 2017.

Gloria who goes by the name "Millie," is Grant's second child with her former husband, singer-songwriter Gary Chapman. Gary took to Facebook on Monday asking for prayers for their daughter and revealed that she was going into surgery the very next day.

"This is my oldest daughter, Gloria Mills Chapman. Tomorrow morning she is donating a kidney to her best friend, Kathryn," he wrote underneath a headshot photo of Millie.

Chapman said that his daughter and Kathryn Dudley had known each other their entire lives. He explained that in Dudley's time of need, his daughter stepped up and "was a perfect match."

"I'm so proud of her, words fail me," he continued. "Please say a prayer for them both and trust, with me, that they are in His hands.

Grant's step daughter Jenny Gill, also posted a picture of her step sister with balloons that spelled out "kidney."

"This is my step sister Millie (right) and her best friend Kathryn (left)," she wrote. "Millie is donating one of her kidneys to Kathryn tomorrow morning. A true act of love and I'm in awe of her. I'm asking for all your love, good thoughts and prayers for them both along with all the staff at the hospital who will be taking care of them. It's hard to put into words how amazed I am by her kindness."

On Tuesday evening, Grant's spokesperson confirmed that the surgery was a success and said that both women were in recovery. The Tennessean reported that Grants manager also posted a photo of the singer in the hospital's waiting room Tuesday with the caption: "Grateful momma bear to hear surgery went well."

Grant did not say anything before hand but she did post a link on her Facebook page of an article detailing her daughter's noble sacrifice.

"We are so proud of Millie's selfless act of friendship and are grateful that both girls are doing well after yesterday's surgeries..." she wrote.

Chapman however gave more details on Millie's recovery and said his daughter and her friend Dudley were both in recovery after successful operations.

"Millie is out of surgery and everything is looking good. She'll be hurting for awhile but healing is underway. Kat is in recovery as well. Thank you all for your prayers and kindness. God is good," he shared.

Millie was the baby that inspired Grant's 1991 crossover hit "Baby Baby", and it appears she has once again made her mom and parents proud.