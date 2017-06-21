Amy King of the Duggar Family Reveals Marriage Struggles on 1-Year Anniversary

Amy and Dillon King say they aren't afraid to show the world that their marriage is flawed a year after they exchanged vows.

(Photo: Instagram/Amy Duggar)Dillon and Amy (nee Duggar) King seen in this undated photo.

On Monday, the King's new reality TV series, "Amy & Dillon: Married One Year," made its debut on TLC. In the one-hour special fans of the "19 Kids And Counting" alum got a glimpse of the couple vacationing in Mexico to celebrate their anniversary and Amy's 30th birthday.

Amy, the cousin of TLC's Duggar family, made it clear that her marriage hasn't been full of celebrations. While she hopes people will be entertained by their experiences as a couple, she isn't sugarcoating the struggles they've faced.

"Our first year had its ups and downs. There were a lot of changes that took place around us," she told Us Weekly. "My parents divorced and that really has been a very hard adjustment. We also were friends for so long we really had to learn how to respect each other as life partners."

The couple was transparent about their marital struggles earlier this year when they starred on WEtv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars." On the show, they received therapy with television cameras rolling.

One issue the couple discussed was a fight over the King family's cat. When the feline dug its claws into Dillon's back, he grabbed it by the back of its neck to get it off of him.

The cat accidentally hit a table and Amy reacted by hitting her husband. The dramatic experience was played out on national TV.

"When [Dillon] picked up the cat, he got him by the neck like you're supposed to, and meant to put him down on the table, but the cat was freaking out and he accidentally hit the table a little harder than what I would have liked and preferred," Amy said of the experience, Fox News reported. "I freaked out. I just thought about the people in my life, those that had a temper."

After the special aired on Monday, Amy and Dillon said they're working to improve their communication with each other.

"I don't know if I will fully know Dill 100 percent, but I'll spend the rest of my life trying to," Amy told Us Weekly. "I had a very hard time just learning how to express my feelings without storming out and he had a problem with his tone. I'm not gonna lie, it's still something we are continuing to work on."

Instead of trying to depict the perfect marriage, Amy said she wants to showcase something real on television.

"Our love isn't perfect, but it's real," Amy told Us Weekly. "We don't try to be anything we are not. We hope to make people laugh and get a sense for who we are as a couple."