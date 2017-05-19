Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Split Rumors: It's Over Between 'Snatched' Actress and Furniture Designer Beau

After a year and a half of being together, actress Amy Schumer and furniture designer Ben Hanisch have finally called it quits.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)Amy Schumer accepts the award for Most Valuable Person in Film and TV during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 17, 2016.

A representative of the "Snatched" star confirmed the news via People on May 16 and revealed that the two have chosen to remain good friends after their split.

"Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends," the insider said.

News about the pair's relationship began to surface in 2015. Since confirming the reports about their romance, the two often graced red carpets and attended public social events together. They also made frequent appearances on ballpark kiss cams and actively posted photos of their dates on social media.

In September 2016, the ex-couple posted photos of them being together in a hotel room in Paris after the actress suffered from food poisoning. Two months later in November, they celebrated their first anniversary and happily shared pictures of their celebration on Instagram.

In his anniversary post, Hanisch shared a photo of them together in New Orleans and captioned it, "A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren't looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 nights in a row together."

People from the entertainment industry were so charmed by Schumer and Hanisch's relationship that everyone rooted for them. At the Golden Globes in January last year, Schumer jestingly noted, "Everyone's treating it like I've never had a boyfriend before."

While Hanisch has been pretty silent since the breakup, Schumer seems to be dealing with their split by keeping her plate full. Of late, she has been filling her Instagram with photos of her attending table reads and appearing in press conferences with her "Snatched" co-star Goldie Hawn and singing karaoke.