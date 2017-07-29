Anderson Cooper Is Still Friends with Kathy Griffin

CNN journalist Anderson Cooper recently admitted that he is still friends with stand-up comedian Kathy Griffin, who did a controversial photo shoot on media that resulted in a major backlash.

(Photo: REUTERS/Ringo Chiu) Comedian Kathy Griffin (C) cries during a news conference in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2017.

Even though Cooper once said that Griffin's photo shoot was "clearly disgusting," he made it clear that it has not affected his friendship with Griffin.

For the uninitiated, in May, the comedian participated in a photo shoot where she is holding a mock decapitated head of the current U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Speaking to "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Cooper told the host that he is still friends with Griffin. "You know, I said what I said," the CNN anchor explained, "I didn't think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back."

Cooper and Griffin go way back. Since 2007, the duo has hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special. Shortly after photos of the bloodied Trump surfaced, Griffin was fired from CNN.

The new anchor thinks that Griffin is "incredibly funny and a lot of people love her." More importantly, he believes that Griffin will bounce back from this mess.

Hours after the first photo broke, Griffin issued an apology. Initially, she defended the photos, claiming it to be art. Later on, she apologized, admitting that she moved the line and then crossed it.

When she first broke her silence following the recent fallout, the media pressed for answers, and asked if her co-host has contacted her. A teary-eyed Griffin simply shook her head in response to the question, reports say.

Despite the poor joke she made about the President, she will continue to make fun of him as it is her First Amendment right, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom said during a press conference last June.