Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone News: Actor Surprises Fans; Stone Might Earn Another Oscar

After devastating their fans with the news of their breakup, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are going down their individual paths while proving to their fans that although they may have been great as a couple, they can be pretty incredible on their own. Garfield's recent performance in London thrilled people while Stone is looking to raise awareness on the many global issues that the world is facing.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Best Actress winner Emma Stone accepts her award for La La Land at the 89th Academy Awards.

According to E! Online, Garfield recently surprised the audience at the Werq the World tour. He happened to be in the audience of the drag show wearing a wig and giving his all to lip-sync to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."

Garfield was with his "Angels in America" co-stars, Nathan Stewart-Jarett and Russell Tovey. While some fans were skeptical about his sudden appearance, the apparent surprise of the host, Michelle Visage, was a sure sign that Garfield was not supposed to be on that stage. The "Orange Is the New Black" star later thanked him for participating in the event and letting the world know that who they are and how they look is perfectly okay.

While Garfield is dominating the attention of his fans in London, Stone is on fire and seemingly looking to win her second Oscar for her upcoming film titled, "Battle of the Sexes." According to Elite Daily, Stone's mission in the tennis biopic is to fight chauvinism by channeling Billie Jean King. The match that she was challenged to take was against Bobby Riggs' (Steve Carrell) to disprove that men are superior to women. The tennis match earned the largest audience in U.S. history.

With Garfield promoting openness and acceptance and Stone empowering women, the couple looks like they let each other go for the better.

"Battle of the Sexes" is set to land in theaters on Sept. 22.