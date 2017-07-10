Andrew Garfield 'Gay' Comment Sparks Controversy; Actor Talks About His Sexuality

Reuters/Jonathan Alcorn Andrew Garfield receives negative feedback from the LGBTQ community after referencing himself as "gay without the physical acts."

Andrew Garfield is currently playing the role of a gay man in "Angels in America," and recently, he opened up about his sexuality.

Garfield, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man and former relationship with Emma Stone, shared his thoughts about his sexuality during a NT Platform discussion about the Gay fantasia, "Angels in America," according to Gay Times.

It appears that the character he's currently playing in Tony Kushner's play has made the actor explore the boundaries of his sexuality.

The actor plays Prior Walter, a gay man having difficulty accepting his reality of having AIDS. When asked by an audience member what he went through to prepare for the role, Garfield said that as far as he knows he's not gay.

He did say, however, that it's not impossible for him to become gay in the future.

"Maybe I'll have an awakening later in my life, which I'm sure will be wonderful and I'll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I'm secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well," Garfield explained.

Garfield then revealed that "RuPaul's Drag Race" helped him envision his character of Prior. Then, the actor referenced to himself as "gay" without the physical manifestations.

"My only time off during rehearsals – every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. ... I am a gay man right now just without the physical act," Garfield revealed.

Garfield has high praises for his co-star James McArdle — who plays his lover — and describes the play as "the most fulfilling creative experience" he'll ever hope to have. However, it appears that many from the LGBTQ community were upset with his revelations.

One of them is Scott Evans of "Daytime Divas," who shared the Gay Times article on Twitter with the caption, "You're a talented guy, but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of your mouth."

Out comedian H. Alan Scott also went on the social media platform and said that Garfield has "straight white privilege" for saying that he's gay and not experience any hardships about it.

Several others commented about Garfield's interview on Twitter, all saying that his statements were ridiculous.