Android 7.0 Nougat for Moto Z: Unlocked Version Starts Receiving Update; Three Significant Features Included

Following the arrival of Android 7.0 Nougat to Verizon-exclusive Moto Z, Motorola announced that they are rolling out the update for the unlocked models. The update will be delivered via over-the-air (OTA) with build number NPL25.86-17-3.

Facebook/MotoUSAThe Moto Z Force and one of the Moto Mods

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto Z includes support for Daydream, a mobile virtual reality feature from Google. It was back in December when users of Moto Z in India received the most recent version with NPL25.85-15 build number.

A number of Moto Z users in the United States have already received the Android 7.0 Nougat update. To get the update rolling, users need to simply click "Yes, I'm in" once they get the notification and Nougat will automatically do the works. To manually check for update, user can go to the handset's Settings, click on About Phone and Choose System Updates.

It is recommended to keep the Moto Z plugged into power to make sure that no interruption will happen and it will keep running until the installation is complete. Of course, a stable internet connection is also necessary.

Android 7.0 Nougat update revamps the phone's features. One of the most significant changes is that users can now conveniently switch between apps by just double tapping the opened program. Also, the multi-window view allows two apps to run on the screen side by side. For career people, the Work Mode feature has the ability to turn off a program when a user is not at work, therefore promoting life-work balance.

The update can already be considered significant despite that fact that the latest Nougat version is 7.1.1 is already released and the 7.1.2 version is about to be launched. It could be remembered that the unlocked Moto Z users in the United States felt left out when Moto Z Droid Force, Moto Z Droid and Verizon-exclusive models received an update last year.