Android 7.0 Nougat News: T-Mobile Expected to Roll Out the OS Update for the Galaxy S6 Edge+ This Week

Another Samsung Galaxy device is expected to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update sometime this week, and the update this time around is coming from T-Mobile.

The Android Nougat OS update is expected to be released soon for the Galaxy S6 Edge courtesy of T-Mobile

On Twitter, T-Mobile's Des provided an update regarding when one particular device is expected to receive the OS upgrade.

According to Des, Samsung's Galaxy S6 Edge+ is the device expected to get the Nougat OS next from T-Mobile. The update is expected to be made available sometime this week, so owners of this aforementioned device will want to check every now and then if they want to get the upgrade.

Meanwhile, owners of other Samsung Galaxy devices are also wondering when they may finally be able to get the Android Nougat update.

In response to someone asking when the Galaxy S6 may be updated, Des indicated that it is still being worked on.

While people wait for the Nougat update to be rolled out for the Galaxy S6 Edge+ courtesy of T-Mobile, they can use the time to learn more about what this new OS will add to the device.

T-Mobile's official website outlines some of the new features that device owners can expect to see from Nougat, including the addition of split screen multitasking that should help people get more things accomplished faster.

Both the notification bar and the settings menu have also been updated, making them easier to use and navigate for device owners.

Performance enhancements are also expected to be provided by this particular OS update, and battery life should be improved as well.

New keyboard themes are also expected to be introduced and these should come in handy for those looking to change the looks of their phones.

More news about the Android 7.0 Nougat OS update and when it may be released for additional Samsung Galaxy devices should be made available in the near future.