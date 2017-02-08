Android 7.0 Nougat Update for Moto Z News: More Owners Receive Update; Motorola Reveals List of Devices Soon to Get Nougat

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Several Moto Z owners in the United States are already experiencing the features of Android 7.0 Nougat. In fact, a number of them have already tweeted about their handset running with the Nougat update.

AndroidA promotional image for Google's Android Nougat OS.

It was back in 2016 when Motorola announced that they are rolling out the anticipated Android 7.0 Nougat update to Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force and Verizon-exclusive Moto Z. The announcement dismayed the owners of the unlocked version of Moto Z as they, apparently, felt left out.

Good thing, Motorola recently confirmed the coming of Android 7.0 Nougat to the unlocked version of Moto Z via over-the-air (OTA) means. Carrying the build number, NPL25.86-17-3, it includes support for Google's virtual reality (VR) program, Daydream.

Moto Z owners who have not received any update yet should expect a notification anytime soon. They just have to click the "Yes. I'm in" option and the update will automatically run on its own. For those who could not wait, manual update can be done instead. Users can check out the "System Update" found on the "About Phone" of their device's settings.

Once the Android 7.0 Nougat is running, it is necessary to plug the device to a power outlet and make sure that a stable internet connection is set. This is to ensure that no issues will be seen when the update is being installed.

Motorola released a list of the products that will receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update. The devices include, Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto G (4th Gen) and Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen) among others. The complete list can be found on the company's official website.

"It's one that speaks your language (particularly if you speak fluent Emoji), offers the ability to seamlessly switch between apps with just a double-tap, more efficient notification controls and improved battery and data saver features," Motorola wrote on its website.