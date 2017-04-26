Android 7.0 Nougat Update for Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge News: Nougat Update Heading to Galaxy S6, S6 Edge in Canada

Eight months since its release, Android 7.0 Nougat continues to make its way to more devices. Last February, South Korean tech giant Samsung initially intended to roll out the newest Android update to Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. However, the company had to push back the rollout to a later date, saying that it still had to review its quality.

REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino The Android 7.0 Nougat update is rumored to be available soon for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users.

In early March, the operating system (OS) was rolled out and since then has continued to expand to more markets. Now, the update is finally making its way to both the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge in Canada.

According to reports, the Android 7.0 Nougat update is heading soon to Galaxy S6 in Canada as build G920W8VLU5DQD1. The S6 Edge, on the other hand, will get the G925W8VLU5DQD1 version. However, the update is only going to be available to unlocked versions of the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Users of carrier-locked models have to wait longer to get the update.

Those who purchased their handsets from Canadian mobile operators do not need to wait too long for the Android 7.0 Nougat. Recently, Rogers confirmed that it will roll out the updated OS to Galaxy S6 starting May 1.

Meanwhile, Samsung also has some good news for those who are on Verizon's network. Recently, Big Red published changelogs for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, announcing their upgrade to the Nougat. Since the file sizes of the new software versions remain unknown, users of both handsets are advised to prepare by having a stable Wi-Fi connection and plenty of juice, so their phones can survive the heavy download.

The upgrade includes a revamped user interface, more efficient multitasking, a new battery management page, improved keyboard and more. Users of Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge may go to their Settings to check if the update has already hit their devices. Those who haven't received the update yet just need to wait, as some of the rollouts happen in batches.