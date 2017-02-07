Android 7.0 Nougat Update for Samsung Galaxy S7 News: Some Regions Won't Get the Update in Q1 2017

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Samsung may have started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) update for the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge, but some users around the world will have to wait a little longer for their turn.

SamsungA promotional image for the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge

Sources say some regions may not get the update until the next quarter of the year (or later), and one of the markets that will have to wait is Singapore. XDA Developers forum user liquidguru recently inquired about the availability of the update in Singapore and he was told by a Samsung customer support representative that the soonest it could roll out is between April and June.

liquidguru was asking about the update for the Galaxy S7 edge, but the same time frame might also apply to the Galaxy S7. This is most likely a staggered launch, so users will have to be patient.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile is getting ready to release the Nougat update to its subscribers, and Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge users should get notifications once it is ready for download. Verizon Wireless, AT&T, and Sprint have yet to confirm that they are testing the new update.

Users who have installed the update on their devices should be reminded that they are getting the Nougat Android 7.0 update and not the Android 7.1.1. The update is around 1.2 GB in size.

Some of the most notable changes that come with the update are some minor tweaks to the camera interface and to the user interface color scheme. A new calendar interface is also introduced, and app folders are now transparent.

With the Nougat update, users now have the option to put apps on sleep mode. This feature is quite useful for those who want to improve their devices' battery life. The battery usage meter is also improved with the update. Furthermore, the update will introduce a device maintenance feature and video enhancer tool for the smartphones.