Android 7.1.2 Software Update May Be Causing Problems With Fingerprint Scanners, Users Report

Several Pixel and Nexus phone users who have updated to Android 7.1.2 are complaining that the software patch has caused some problems with their devices' fingerprint scanners.

REUTERS/Gustau NacarinoPeople visit an Android stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 4, 2015.

Earlier this month, a thread on Google's Product Forum site was started by a Google Pixel community manager to gather as many reports as possible about fingerprint sensors that have stopped or are improperly working after an Android 7.1.2 software update.

While several users responded to the thread and said their devices are working fine even after the update, there is a sizeable number of customers who have experienced the unfortunate issue.

One affected Android owner with username Shector shared on the thread, "After updating, I got the following message in red at the bottom of the screen when trying to unlock my phone with my fingerprint, 'Fingerprint hardware not available.'" He added that rebooting the device and clearing the cache did not solve the problem.

The same user had also tried deleting the saved fingerprints on the device and subsequently attempted to re-register them, but instead of solving the problem, he got another error message that said the fingerprint enrollment was unsuccessful.

Several other users have also stated they are having the same problems that Shector had. The community manager admitted that they are still investigating the issue and said that Google will contact those affected privately to send them bug reports.

The Android 7.1.2 is currently available on the Google Pixel, Pixel C, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player. Having several bugs that are yet to be addressed, the software is still in its public beta test stage.

It was first released in March and has earlier known issues that make Bluetooth-connected audio accessories "unstable, with choppiness, disconnecting and stuttering across devices, car kits and apps" and the possibility of encountering "errors when taking continuous images in hdr+ auto" with the camera.