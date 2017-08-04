Android 7.1 Nougat Update for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus: Vodafone Australia Subscribers to Get Patch First?

Will the Android 7.1 Nougat update be released for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users down under? Subscribers to Vodafone Australia were alerted to the news that the update will supposedly come with a security patch ahead of other users in the rest of the world.

A post in Vodafone's community earlier announced that the said update has been submitted and is currently waiting for an approval. No date of release, however, has been determined as of press time.

As for the rest of the specifics, the post only indicated that the said update is a "stability and bug fix." It might likely not entail new features to the operating system (OS) other than a security improvement.

Speculations are that following Australian users, the Android 7.1 Nougat update should also roll out for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users around the world. As with the timeline for the Australian release, it's also unclear when this update will be available globally.

Hours after the details were posted on Vodafone, however, a support staff made a correction stating a typographical error. The original announcement was supposed to refer to the Android 7.0 update and not the 7.1.

Meanwhile, Google is making good its promise to include Daydream support for both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus this August. Consumers who bought the units when it came out in April learned that the feature was unavailable. The company later promised it would be providing an update.

The feature's rollout, however, will be coming in phases and will depend on the user's carrier. Google VR announced this on Twitter to appease users who found out that Daydream is still not working on their smartphones.

Please note this update will take time to finish rolling out, so stay tuned. What mobile carrier and software version are you currently on? — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

Daydream for Android is an interactive screensaver. Devices that are docked or charging will find an active screen display that features standard or user-created images and other interesting features such as quotes, tweets or the weather.