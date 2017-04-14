Android 7.1 Nougat Release Date for Samsung Galaxy S8 Coming Soon?

(Photo: Facebook/ SamsungMobile)

Early adopters of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are in it for the cutting-edge specs of the newest flagship phones. Now it looks like they will be enjoying cutting-edge software as well, as Samsung appears to be testing the newest Android 7.1 Nougat update for the S8 even before they start reaching store shelves.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched with Android 7.0 Nougat at the time of the reveal, even as the Android 7.1 was already around during that time. It might be due to some factors that involve their new Bixby assistant, which has been delayed anyway, according to The Verge.

In any case, Samsung looks to be rushing to cover the software gap, as initial evidence of Samsung apps getting ported to Android 7.1 Nougat started trickling in. Sources have discovered that the latest version of the updates to the Samsung Health and Samsung Game Tuner apps have turned up at the Android software rehosting website ApkMirror.

What's interesting, however, is that the two apps look to be intended for the Android 7.1 operating system (OS), instead of the Android 7.0. The article by Android Guys has more details on this find.

The Samsung Game Tuner app is currently exclusive to Samsung models. As of this time, none of the devices in Samsung's huge catalog is running Android 7.1 just yet — this discovery could mean that the Korean phone maker is hard at work at testing a new build for the newest Nougat. What's more, the changelog for the uncovered Game Tuner app has new entries that mention added support for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Given that Google has already released the Android 7.1.2 update to its Pixel and Nexus handsets, it seems to be a given that Samsung will not want to stay behind for long. Also, if the Galaxy S8 and S8+ did manage to get Android updates earlier, the newest Nougat build will trickle down to other Samsung devices as well, starting with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.