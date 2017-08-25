Android 8.0 Oreo News, Features: Check Out What's New and Which Smartphones Are Getting Software Updates

Android A still from Android Oreo's official page.

While America watched the solar eclipse, Google officially announced the Android 8.0 Oreo and its features on Monday. Google and smartphone manufacturers have also confirmed which devices were getting the software update.

Android 8.0 Orea Features

For starters, Google promised that the Android Oreo was built to let smartphone tasks operate faster by twice the speed compared to previous software updates. According to the Android Oreo's official page, users will soon experience "2x the boot speed when powering up."

The faster operating speeds will be achieved through automatically minimizing the activity of background applications. These are the programs that still run despite not being used so it still uses parts of battery life.

The Android Oreo will also be adding an autofill function that lets users save their login details upon approval. However, this is different from the password autofill that comes with the iOS 11. The latter will add a more customizable stash of usernames and passwords like what smartphone owners experience with third-party apps such as DashLane and LastPass.

Another notable change in Android Oreo will be applied in the notification options. The new software will introduce Notification Dots. When an alert is available for certain apps, especially for social media platforms, a dot will be seen on the top right corner of the icon.

Upon tapping the dot, Android Oreo users will see a speech bubble-like tray pop up at the app icon where they can see parts of the latest notifications.

Android 8.0 Roll Out

Once the Android Oreo was announced, Google also started rolling out its beta version for Google Pixel and Nexus devices. However, a smartphone has to be registered to the Android Beta Program to be able to participate in the testing stage.

Google also confirmed the arrival of the Android Oreo update to some smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG V20, HTC 10, Sony Xperia XZ, and more.

On the other hand, several major smartphone manufacturers have also confirmed with Digital Trends which of their devices will get the Android Oreo update soon.

More than 10 Asus smartphones will be compatible with the Oreo update as well as several Alcatel devices. BlackBerry KeyOne and Nokias 3, 5, 6, 8 will also get an update.

Manufacturers Huawei, Honor, Motorola, OnePlus, Essential, ZTE and more have also been confirmed to add the update for some of their smartphones.