Android 8.0 Oreo Release Date, Features: New OS Supports Multitasking

The latest Android operating system, Oreo, is currently available through Google's Android Open Source Project.

YouTube/Android Google unveils the latest operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.

Android 8.0, better known as Android O, is built to be fast and more powerful than the last update. Although visually not much has changed, it comes with significant upgrades to the system.

The update is said to ensure "Fluid Experiences" and "Vitals," which means that multitasking will be so much better now. Reports say that the picture-in-picture (PIP) display will be available on the device. With such technology implemented, users will, for instance, be able to participate in a video call while browsing the web.

To activate this feature, tech junkies only have to press a button that will minimize the video. The smaller window located on the home screen will be movable so users can transfer it according to will.

Another new feature coming to Android O is the Notification Dots, which closely resemble the app badge on the Apple iPhone OS. Dots appear above the app icon to indicate a notification. Users have to long-press the icon to show the notification.

Notifications go away once the drop-down menu is cleared. On the other hand, users now have better control of the notices that appear. They also can choose to hide them for a certain period of time.

The Android O comes with Autofill support. When users give consent, the smartphone remembers log in information for numerous apps.

More importantly, the latest OS has installed new security measures. The Google Play Protect keeps user information safe from misbehaving apps. The system scans over 50 billion apps daily to ensure Android devices' protection.

Furthermore, users will gain instant access to apps without having to download them.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL users will be the first to receive the latest Android OS.

More updates should follow.