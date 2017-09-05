Android 8.0 Review: Why Install It?

Android official website A still from Android Oreo's official page.

As one of the most highly anticipated operating system updates of the year, Android 8.0, dubbed Android Oreo, has received a lot of attention since its development was announced. Considering that it is going up against Apple's own iOS 11, fans are concerned whether the Android Oreo is worth the attention, especially since it has begun rolling out for Google's Pixel and Nexus. So far, recent reports have revealed that there are several things to expect for the Android update.

For one, Ars Technica reviewed the Android Oreo to have both good and bad qualities.

For the good, the system improvements and Google's attempt at refining the color scheme of the media and notifications worked surprisingly well. The Picture-in Picture mode, which lets users continue streaming videos from apps like YouTube and Google Maps even after closing them with the home button. Project Treble also allows users to make Android more modular.

On the other hand, the bad is mainly comprised of how the updates are still a huge problem. Some fans are hoping that Project Treble will function the way Google envisions it. Moreover, the developer's revamp of the notification controls seems to have removed the more detailed notification controls.

Meanwhile, Forbes also reported that the Android Oreo might still be in need of further improvements as several users have reported that they have experienced bugs, which could severely affect the full package that the operating system update is capable of giving.

Despite this, the general conclusion of the critics on the Android 8.0 is that it would be wise for fans to get in on it as soon as it is available for all Android smartphones. It might not be perfect but there is a lot about it that indicates that Google poured into hard work and real effort.