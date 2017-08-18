Android Adware News 2017: GhostClicker Found in 340 Apps, Auto-Clicks Ads for Revenue

An auto-click adware was recently discovered in at least 340 Android apps. Dubbed as the GhostClicker, this malicious software installs and hides on mobile services and Google application program interfaces (APIs) to manipulate the data on the device.

Reuters/Dado Ruvic GhostClicker malicious adware has been found in 340 apps for Android devices.

Trend Micro alerted Android users and Google to the existence of the GhostClicker. The adware has apparently been downloaded in regular and popular apps from the Google Play Store as early as August 2016.

The security company underscored that the most affected Android users have been in the Southeast Asian region as well as Brazil, Japan, Italy, Russia, Taiwan and the United States. The most popularly downloaded app infected with the GhostClicker is the children's mobile game "Aladdin's Adventure's World" with over five million downloads.

The security company, however, claimed that some GhostClicker auto-clicks have since been taken down while 101 adware are still active as of Aug. 7.

GhostClicker can bypass security checks that are normally established in the Google Play Store. It can also disguise itself from the usual sandboxing checks, hence it can remain undetected in the device or system.

GhostClicker can run targeted advertisements on devices that prompt auto-clicks and sends data to Google's AdMob advertising platform. These help attackers generate revenues from its affiliate schemes. It's a similar scheme to the ads presented on a platform like YouTube.

One less thing for users to worry about, however, is that GhostClicker reportedly doesn't steal user data or sensitive and personal information, such as login details. The adware auto-clicks have been created solely for income generation and not identity theft.

But Google still needs to act on removing this malicious adware as it remains a security breach. Users are also advised to practice caution and discernment in downloading apps.

Following the discovery, the tech giant has already updated its Google Play Protect but more steps to improving security should be rolled out.