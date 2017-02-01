Android Nougat 7.1.2 Update Not Coming to the Nexus 6 or the Nexus 9

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The full version of the Android Nougat 7.1.2 update is set to be released for some Nexus devices in the not-too-distant future, though it won't be made available for all of them.

The Android Nougat 7.1.2 update will be released for the newer Nexus and Pixel devices

Notably, both the Nexus 6 and the Nexus 9 are not expected to receive the full version of the aforementioned update, according to a recent report from Droid Life.

As the website also pointed out, those particular Nexus devices not getting the upcoming Nougat update should come as no surprise considering their age. Still, owners of those Nexus devices can count on seeing security patches being made available for them this year.

While Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 owners will be missing out on getting the Android Nougat 7.1.2 update, other Nexus devices are still slated to be updated sometime soon.

In a recent post on the Android Developers blog, vice president of engineering Dave Burke confirmed that the Nexus 5X and the Nexus Player will be upgraded to Nougat 7.1.2 once that update is ready.

The Pixel, Pixel XL and the Pixel C are also primed to receive this upcoming update.

Developers are also planning to roll out some kind of update for the Nexus 6P.

It's still unclear if there will be significant additions included in this particular Nougat update, as it is currently expected to focus more on providing performance improvements and bug fixes.

Owners of devices eligible to receive the 7.1.2 update can enroll them into the Android Beta Program if they want to check out this downloadable right now and see how it works for them.

For those who don't want to participate in the testing, they can expect the full version of the new Nougat update to be released "in just a couple of months."

More news about the Android Nougat 7.1.2 update should be made available in the near future.