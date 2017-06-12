Android Nougat 7 News: Moto X Play, Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge to Have the OS Update

After a long wait, the Android 7.0 Nougat is finally arriving to the Moto X Play smartphone and to Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge soon.

Although the Moto X Play was released back in 2015, it has been learned that the device has never received any OS (operating system) update. Currently, the device still runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, which was released back in 2015.

While Motorola facilitated the release of the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its other smartphones last year, the brand missed out on its Moto X Play. However, after some time of pestering Motorola to update the OS of their device, Moto X Play users can finally receive the Android 7.0 Nougat to their device soon.

As of this writing, it exact arrival of the OS update to the said Motorola device remains unknown. However, once it arrives, it is expected to deliver the usual range of new features and improvements, such as split-screen multitasking, improved performance, longer battery life, and a reworked user interface, and doze capabilities.

However, the Moto X Play is not the only old device that will receive the Android 7.0 Nougat. It has been learned that Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge will get the highly anticipated OS update soon, too. According to reports, the update will be released to the owners of the said device who are under subscription to T-Mobile.

It goes without saying that the arrival of the Android 7.0 Nougat is a welcome to the users of old devices, such as the Moto X Play, the Samsung's Galaxy S6, and the Galaxy S6 Edge. After all, the update to Nougat can somehow deliver a new life to an aging device. With this, those who own the device may no longer need to immediately upgrade to a newer phone model.