Android Nougat Galaxy S7 News: Exact Release Date For OS Update In The US Still Unknown, Carriers To Provide Those Details

There's been a lot of news involving the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) and the Galaxy S7 lately, as it seems that the folks over at Samsung are finally making this update available to more users, though many device owners in the United States are still waiting to see this downloadable.

Twitter/Android The Android Nougat OS update is making its way to more and more Galaxy S7 units.

Device owners have been waiting for this OS upgrade for a while now, so it isn't that surprising to see them becoming more active in their search for it.

Over on Twitter, Galaxy S7 owners are now asking Samsung directly about when the Nougat update may be released for them.

In response to these questions, the tech giant has indicated that device owners need to pose those queries to their carriers as they are the ones who will be handling these rollouts.

While many Galaxy S7 owners still don't know exactly when they will receive the Android 7.0 Nougat OS update, they may end up being able to download it sooner rather than later.

As a recent report from Sam Mobile noted, the update is already being made available to Galaxy S7 owners in other parts of the world such as China and the United Kingdom.

This would seem to suggest that the update is now running well on the Galaxy S7, and there may just be some other minor issues that need to be sorted out prior to a wider rollout taking place.

Once device owners receive the Nougat update, they can go ahead and take advantage of the new features such as ones that allow for further customization of the icons that appear onscreen as well as others designed to improve the security of the smartphone.

Improved battery-saving features as well changes to notifications are included in the new update too.

More news about when the Android 7.0 Nougat OS update will be released for the Galaxy S7 should be made available soon.