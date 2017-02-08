Android Nougat News: Beta Update for Huawei Honor 6X Released in Pakistan, Wider Release May Take Place Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Huawei Honor 6X owners in Pakistan may already be able to see how the Android Nougat update will work on their phones.

Twitter courtesy of AndroidThe full version of Android Nougat update is currently set to be released for the Huawei Honor 6X within the first half of this year

Announced recently by the official Huawei Mobile Pakistan Twitter account, a beta version of the operating system update is now available to download for device owners inside the country.

Both the Honor 6X and the Huawei Nova Plus are eligible to receive the beta Nougat update in Pakistan, according to the tweet.

It's unclear if there are other countries that may be in line to receive the beta update from Huawei, though as Gizbot pointed out, device owners in Pakistan being able to download it now could mean that it may reach more people sooner rather than later.

Even if the beta version of the Nougat update is not made widely available to Honor 6X users, there's a chance that device owners may still be able to receive the full version of the operating system update in the relatively near future.

Information regarding when the aforementioned device may get the complete Nougat update was provided recently by Honor after they reached out to Android Police.

While there's no guarantee that the full version of the Android Nougat update will be made available in March, as previous reports hinted at, the expectation is that this particular downloadable will still be released within the first half of the year, according to the report.

It's still possible that Nougat may be coming to different Honor 6X units next month, but that is not set in stone just yet.

Whenever it is released, device owners can expect the new operating system update to bring some new features as well as user interface upgrades.

More details about when the Huawei Honor 6X may receive the full version of the Android Nougat operating system update should be made available in the near future.