Android Nougat Release News: Samsung Confirms Rollout Of OS Update To Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Units

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners can finally expect the Android Nougat operating system update to be made available for their devices sometime in the near future.

Twitter courtesy of AndroidThe Android Nougat OS update is making its way to more and more Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units, and it is introducing some interesting new features

The technology giant detailed their rollout plans for the Nougat OS in a recent post on their website.

According to the post, the widespread release of the update actually began a few days ago, which could explain why a few users in some parts of the world indicated that they had already received it.

As noted in a recent report from Times News, some S7 and S7 Edge owners in the United Kingdom have already managed to download the OS upgrade, and even more are expected to get it next week.

Notably, while the people over at Samsung have confirmed the Nougat rollout, this doesn't mean that people can count on receiving the update simultaneously.

Exactly when the Android Nougat update will be released for specific S7 and S7 Edge units will still rely in part on the mobile carriers, according to what the folks over at Samsung have told curious device owners over on Twitter.

Still, this is good news for those in the U.S. as they may not have to wait for that much longer before they can take full advantage of the new features included in the OS update.

Among the additions smartphone users can look forward to trying out are different Performance Modes designed to adjust the device's capabilities in ways that are specifically suited to how they will be utilized. The available options users can choose from are Entertainment Mode, Game Mode, High Performance Mode and Optimized Mode.

Notifications have been tweaked as well, and device owners can also expect download speeds to improve with the update installed.

More news about the Android Nougat OS update should be made available soon.