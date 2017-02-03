Android Nougat Release News: Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Owners on T-Mobile May Receive OS Update Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Android Nougat operating system update is rolling out to more and more Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge units, including to device owners in the United States.

Twitter courtesy of AndroidThe Android Nougat OS update will add several new features to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units

To be more specific, T-Mobile subscribers may finally be in line to receive the OS update very soon.

The new details regarding the Nougat rollout for T-Mobile devices came by way of the carrier's support site. The carrier previously listed some of the devices set to receive the new downloadable, and among those included are the Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge.

Clicking on those two specific devices now reveals that they have apparently passed through the "Manufacturer Development" phase of the rollout and are now in the "T-Mobile Testing" phase.

Now that the aforementioned Galaxy devices are already in the testing phase, all that's left is for that to be finished, and presumably, the Android Nougat will be made available to subscribers after that.

An exact release date for the arrival of the new OS has not been revealed just yet, though that may be shared sooner rather than later.

Notably, there are other Samsung Galaxy devices set to receive the Nougat update from T-Mobile, including the Note 5, the S6, the S6 Edge and the S6 Edge+. The update is still in the "Manufacturer Development" phase for these devices, however, so it may take a bit longer for them to be upgraded.

Once Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners do receive the Nougat update, they can try out some additional features such as the Performance Modes that alter the smartphone's settings in different ways, according to a recent post on the Samsung Newsroom website.

Download speeds are also expected to be increased with the Nougat update installed and the Quick Panel is also set to be changed.

More news about when the Android Nougat OS update may be released for Samsung Galaxy devices should be made available soon.