Android Nougat Update May Take Longer to Reach Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Units in Other Countries

The Android Nougat operating system update is expected to reach even more Samsung Galaxy devices before the end of Q1 2017, but it looks like there may be some owners who will be asked to wait for a little longer.

Twitter courtesy of AndroidArrival dates for the Android Nougat update coming to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices may vary depending on region

This seems to be the discovery that was made not too long ago by XDA senior member "liquidguru," who posted a recent conversation with a Samsung representative over on the website's forums.

Upon asking for a release window for when the Nougat update may be made available for the Galaxy S7 Edge unit bought in Singapore last year, the representative told "liquidguru" that the closest timescale that can be provided right now for the arrival of the downloadable is sometime between April and June.

A Q2 2017 arrival for the update is a bit later than previously expected, and as Phone Arena pointed out, there's a good chance that there may also be Galaxy S7 Edge owners in other countries who may have to wait until then for their devices to be upgraded too.

Notably, Samsung only announced the start of the Android Nougat rollout last month.

Thus far, there have been reports of the Galaxy devices receiving the update already. An earlier Sam Mobile report even revealed that some Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners have already received the Nougat update courtesy of Vodafone Germany.

As for S7 and S7 Edge owners in the United States, it looks like some of them are in line to get the update pretty soon as well as T-Mobile has indicated that the Nougat OS is already being tested for both devices, though an exact release date for its arrival has not been provided just yet.

For now, device owners can only wait and hope that the Android Nougat update will reach their Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones sooner rather than later.