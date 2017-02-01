Android Nougat Update Rolling Out to Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Units Courtesy of Vodafone Germany

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Android Nougat update is making its way to more and more Samsung devices. And recently, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units are the ones getting this new piece of software.

Twitter courtesy of AndroidAndroid Nougat OS update reaching more Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units

Specifically, Vodafone Germany began rolling out the update over the air for those aforementioned Samsung devices not too long ago, according to a recent report from Sam Mobile.

Notably, Samsung started making this operating system update available for select Galaxy devices earlier in January, so owners may want to check again if they have not gotten this new downloadable just yet.

Once device owners receive the update, they can look forward to enjoying some new features.

The folks over at Samsung detailed these additions further in a recent post on the Samsung Newsroom website.

For instance, the Multi Window feature has been improved by the Nougat update. The improved Multi Window feature is now more customizable, while a new pop-up window function will also allow users to simultaneously operate up to seven different apps.

The Android Nougat update also brings Performance Mode to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge units.

Four variants of Performance Mode will be made accessible to device owners.

Entertainment Mode will significantly upgrade the image and sound quality provided by the device, while Game Mode is best suited for those handheld games.

High Performance Mode will greatly enhance the display settings, while Optimized Mode is suitable for day-to-day use.

The Quick Panel has also been altered by this latest OS update, and the changes are meant to make navigating this feature easier for users.

Device owners should also find that the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units will be able to download apps and software updates faster after the Nougat OS has been installed.

Additional details about the Android Nougat update and when it may be released for other devices should be made available soon.