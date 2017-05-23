Android O Best Features Review: Google Introduces TensorFlow Lite, Picture-in-Picture

Android fans are expecting a lot from the next operating system, and it looks like Google is aiming to deliver. Some features that will come with the Android O have already been highlighted, and they are definitely promising.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachAndroid O has impressive new features in store.

According to Android Authority, the Android 8.0 is expected to arrive in late August or early September after a series of beta tests. This is a common procedure that Google has adopted when it comes to releasing new operating systems. And while an official name for it has yet to be announced, some features have already been determined.

One of the most impressive features is TensorFlow Lite. Described as a "scaled-down version" of TensorFlow, this tool will help devices of lower power accommodate more taxing processes.

Another exciting feature is Picture-in-Picture, which allows users to watch YouTube videos while simultaneously doing other things on their smartphones. It can be annoying sometimes when a user needs to switch from the YouTube app to a different one, thus hindering continuous video watching. However, with this feature, the video will simply shrink down to a small window which will stay onscreen as other apps are opened.

Vitals is another feature worth talking about. This will allow users to monitor their battery life against their device usage. Android O will also have Google Play Protect, which essentially acts as a virus scanner.

Google has also improved on Smart Text Selection and added Notification Dots. The text selection will allow users to call or begin navigation whenever they select phone numbers or addresses, respectively. Auto-Fill of usernames and passwords will also be available with the Android O.

There are plenty of other features coming with the Android O, and while these features are exciting, some fans are wondering what the "O" will stand for. As with past iterations, Android operating systems have always been named after sweets. Android 7.0 was named Nougat, while Android 6.0 was named Marshmallow. Before that, it was Lollipop.

There have been some suggestions online, including the boring Oatmeal Cookie and the hard-to-spell Dutch loaf Ontbijtkoek. However, a particular favorite seems to be Oreo.