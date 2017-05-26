Android O Beta Now Available to Certain Google and Nexus Phones

The Android O beta is now available for the public to access, but not everyone will have the opportunity to tinker around with Google's latest operating system.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachThe Android O beta is available now.

According to Wccftech, only users with certain phones and tablets will be able to install the Android O beta, which was made available to developers prior to the public. The devices that can support the Android O beta are as follows: Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and the Nexus Player.

Those interested in taking part in the beta testing phase can register through the Android O beta website. Users will be required to fill out necessary information before commencing. After this, users should be good to go with installing the beta. Some devices will need to restart in order for the Android O beta to fully take effect.

Of course, it is advisable that users back up all of their data prior to installing the Android O beta. This does not mean that taking part in the beta testing will wipe all of the phone's information, though. It is simply a precautionary step.

After installing, users can check out the new features that come with the Android O operating system. Some of the most intriguing features include TensorFlow Lite and Picture-in-Picture. For those who are unaware, Picture-in-Picture lets users watch YouTube videos even while multitasking or navigating through other apps.

With battery life an increasingly important factor nowadays, the Android O also comes with Vitals, which will allow users to keep track of their device's juice. Other features include Notification Dots and Auto-Fill.

After playing around with the Android O beta, users may opt to downgrade back to the Android 7.0 Nougat. This is completely understandable and entirely doable. All they have to do is return to the beta website and choose "unenroll."

Readers should be advised, though, that the Android O beta is not yet perfect, which means there are still some bugs to fix here and there.

