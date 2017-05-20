Android O preview features and Beta announced

Following the first release in March, the second Android O device preview has just been rolled out to those who have enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

Facebook/AndroidOfficialAndroid O Beta is now available.

The Android Beta Program gives users the opportunity to test pre-release versions of Android in exchange of feedback. Devices that users enroll into the program will automatically receive an over-the-air update with the latest Android O beta version.

As per Google's announcement, those who previously enrolled in the Android N Beta Program must enroll again to receive the Android O update. Users can also choose to opt out of the program; however, all data saved when the device was running on a beta version of Android will be deleted.

Eligible devices for the Android O Beta Program include Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Pixel, and Pixel XL.

According to TechCrunch, the public version of the Android O Beta sports features that were made available in the developer preview. There are a few changes in the notifications, such as the addition of notification dots, which alert users if there is a new notification for a particular application and display a preview when given a long press.

The other features of Android O Beta also include improved Autofill framework and Smart Text Selection. There is, however, a new feature that was not included in the developer preview. It is called Picture in Picture, which allows users to place a small video box on the screen while there are other applications opened at the same time. If the device has enough processing power, the user can watch videos online while texting or sending an email.

Additionally, Android O has improved keyboard control, adaptive icons, and enhanced connectivity options, as per PC Advisor.

The expected release date for Android O will be in the third quarter of the year.