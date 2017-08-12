Android O Release Date Delay for Pixel News: New Update Coming Aug. 21

developer.android.com Google is rumored to delay the launch of Android O this month.

The next-generation Android operating system, currently referred to as the Android 8 or the Android O, is reportedly scheduled for unveiling later than expected.

According to reports, Google was gearing to launch the Android 8 update by mid-August. Yet new reports reveal that the release of the latest Android OS update will come out on a later date.

New details from Android Police managing editor David Ruddock claim that the new release date for Android O update for Pixel smartphones has been moved to Monday, Aug. 21. This comes after he posted that the upcoming mobile operating system's big name reveal has been scheduled on the same date.

The Android O update for Pixel is now scheduled for August 21st. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 11, 2017

Ruddock appears to have an idea about Android O's official name, but he opted not to preempt it because he wants to give Google the opportunity to keep it as a surprise. "It also sounds like Google is planning some degree of spectacle around this. It won't just be a random 'oh hey here's a statue thing,' the online publication's managing editor also said.

Android is known for naming its operating system updates based on desserts that start a specific letter, and it can be speculated that the new one will be called Android Oreo or Android Oatmeal Cookie. But no confirmation from the company's reps has been reported at this point.

Since both Android and Pixel phones come from the Mountain View, California-based tech firm, it can be speculated that the Pixel devices will be the first smartphone in the market that will feature the new Android update.

On the other hand, reports also claim that Nokia 8 will be the first non-Pixel manufactured smartphone that will come out with the Android O.

Android O is expected to come out with an improved text selection and organized settings menu, among others. It may also come out with several improved features.