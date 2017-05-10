Android O Release Date, Features News: Beta Program 'Coming Soon,' Says Google

Android O, the next iteration of Google's mobile operating system, is said to commence beta testing soon, and according to reports, it could launch as early as next week.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachAndroid mascots are lined up in the demonstration area at the Google I/O Developers Conference in the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California, May 10, 2011.

Google's beta program for Android 7.0 Nougat officially came to an end over the weekend. Now, when one visits the Android Beta Program landing page, he or she will be greeted by this message: "Android Nougat beta is complete, Android O Beta coming soon!"

Upon seeing this announcement, Android users couldn't contain their excitement at being able to preview the next Android OS. The hype has been heightened even more as the beta version is seen as more stable and easier to install than the Developer Preview for Android O, which already launched a few months ago.

Google did not provide an exact release date, but with the tech giant's annual I/O developer conference only a week away, many are expecting that developers will use the event to launch beta testing for Android O.

After all, Google is already expected to preview the new features of the upcoming mobile OS, so many think that launching the beta program at the same event would make a lot of sense.

When it comes to features, Android O will reportedly include an overhauled notification system wherein notifications can be customized into groups and snoozed so as not to disturb the user. Android users will also be able to set time limits for the notifications as well as adjust its color and style.

Android O is also said to come with more restrictions on the background activity of certain applications in order to extend the battery life of devices. There is also a new auto-fill feature that will make inputting usernames, passwords and credit card information easier and faster.

Other upcoming features include picture-in-picture mode, improved keyboard control, adaptive icons and connectivity enhancements.

Google I/O 2017 is scheduled to take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California on May 17 to 19. Those eager to try out the beta version of Android O are encouraged to visit the official Android Beta Program website during these dates.

Meanwhile, the official version of Android O is expected to launch later this year.