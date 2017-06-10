Android O Release Date News: Google Rolls Out Developer Preview 3

The hype from Android fans is unreal as the developers unveiled another preview for the much-anticipated operating system (OS) update, which Google has confirmed to be known as Android 8.0. Fans have been patiently waiting for the new version and the tech giant's recent announcements have made everything worth it.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, October 29, 2014.

The preview was released on the Android Developer blog and it showcases the final Android O application programming interfaces (APIs), the latest system images and an update to Android Studio. This is the third developer preview that Google has released and the company has announced that the next one will be in July. The third developer preview will be available for those who have enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

The purpose of the developer previews is to get the applications ready. For anyone who has yet to enroll a supported device into the Android Beta Program, they may do so at any point in time. The latest update will be installed and it should run smoothly considering that the device should be able to handle whatever changes Android O has in store.

"Today's preview update includes the latest version of the Android O platform with the final API level 26 and hundreds of bugfixes and optimizations. You can download the final API 26 SDK from the SDK Manager in Android Studio, and Android Support Library 26.0.0 beta 2 from Google's Maven repository," the blog instructed.

In an effort to optimize Android O, the developers are also urging their fans to send in their feedback, especially when it comes to its key features. Considering that the system offers background limits, notification channels, standard autofill APIs and support for multi-display, among many other features, the developers would appreciate any report if something goes awry so as to make the next preview set for July to be better than before.