Android O Release Date, News: Instant Apps, Notification Dots and More Coming to Android Devices

During the annual developer conference held by Google, the eighth version of the Android operating system (OS) was announced. Called Android O, the new OS comes with a lot of upgrades, including a function that allows the user to use multiple apps at the same time.

Facebook/AndroidOfficial Android O beta is now available.

Google provided a list of features that will be available with their latest mobile OS. This list includes an upgraded version of the copy and paste function, Notification Dots, Instant Apps and picture-in-picture.

Instant Apps is a function that Google has been working on for a while. It enables the user to use a part of an app without the need to download the entire app. Ultimately, the goal of Instant Apps is to make apps readily available for users and save a lot of storage space by just having a mini version of the desired app.

Another interesting function the Android O will come with is Notification Dots. This allows the user to receive notifications right on their home screen and open the notification without needing to open the app. Along with the dots, users are also able to create customizable folders where they can get notifications for specific topics. This function will make the user's phone more organized rather than receiving notifications about different things in one area.

The mobile OS will also come with picture-in-picture. This allows users to view videos in thumbnails while they access other apps on the device. This can work well for users who want to multi-task. For example, a student who wants to watch an educational video and jot down notes can view the video as well as pull up the notes app and type whatever he or she finds important.

Android O has no release date yet, but the beta version is now available to download and install on Android devices.