Android O Release Date, News: OnePlus 3, 3T Will Be Updated to OS; Platform to Offer Exciting Features

Android's newest mobile operating system will be coming to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Android O will bring exciting new updates such as Fluid Experiences and Autofill.

Reuters/Stephen LamGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S

Google is currently working on their newest mobile operating system known as Android O, which is anticipated to be launched this year. Although there is no release date yet for the Android O, there are already confirmed OnePlus devices that will be updated to the newest Android mobile operating system.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently announced on Twitter, "A lot of you have been asking, so I'm proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T."

Unfortunately, OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X owners will be left behind by the Android O bandwagon, as the two devices have yet to be upgraded to the Android Nougat mobile operating system.

The tech giant revealed at their 2017 Google I/O event what new features the Android O will bring to smartphones.

One of the enhancements that Android O will bring is Fluid Experiences. This will enable Android users to multitask more even with a small screen. One of the enhancements, called Picture-in-Picture, will allow users to watch a movie on one side of the screen while checking the calendar or opening messages.

Another enhancement is Autofill, where mobile apps will be allowed to instantly fill in user information to enable a faster and smoother signing in of applications.

Android O will also come with Vitals, which will help enhance battery life, security features, and OS optimization. It includes Google Play Protect, which will make sure that apps downloaded from the Play Store will be scanned and secured before installing.

Android O is anticipated to be launched this year.