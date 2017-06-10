Android O Release Date, News: Update to Roll Out in August Ahead of Pixel Launch?

Analysts and Google followers are expecting the Android O to be released by early August, which is earlier than usual, to give enough time for integration into the new Pixel phones that are expected later this year.

Reuters/Stephen LamGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S

David Ruddock, the managing editor for Android Police, posted on social media on Wednesday, June 7 his take on the possible launch date for the highly anticipated Android O. According to his Twitter message, Google could schedule the release on the first or second week of August.

Ruddock likened this schedule to what happened last year with the early release of Android Nougat in time for the launch of the new Nexus line of phones.

Google has been showing off the new features of Android O last month, as the Google I/O Conference hosted the panel for the new version of the mobile operating system in May.

The company has made note of a few changes they made for Android O, including a new release schedule for updates that will hopefully make more Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) versions better updated.

Other features highlighted for the upcoming Android O include battery life management improvements, faster boot times, redesigned emoji and smart text selection. More features have been added in later presentations, including picture-in-picture multitasking, an updated night light feature, and changes made to the home screen.

A new version of Android O, called Android Go, has also been introduced as a streamlined version of the mobile OS for low-end mobile devices.

Meanwhile, a new generation of Pixel devices is expected to come out sometime in October after Android O has officially rolled out to smartphones.It has already announced that some devices are set to get Android O updates, such as the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and the Nokia 6 phones.