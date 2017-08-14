Android O Release Date, Update: Google Planning 'Some Degree of Spectacle' for Aug. 21 Unveiling

(Photo: REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino) People visit an Android stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 4, 2015.

It looks like the highly anticipated solar eclipse will not be only spectacle that Android users will be treated to come Aug. 21.

According to trusted tech insider Evan Blass, the Android O will be revealed on the week of the said date, if not on that very day.

Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, "most likely on the 21st itself." — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 12, 2017

Mobile watcher David Ruddock concurred, adding that the Google Pixel will be among the first devices to have the Android O running.

The Android O update for Pixel is now scheduled for August 21st. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 11, 2017

While the 2016 device gets a special mention, 9to5google says that handsets where developer preview releases can be installed will likely be on the receiving end of the first Android O rollout on Aug. 21.

This includes, apart from the Pixel trio (Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C), the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and the Nexus Player. It is unclear when other smartphones will get the Android O update though.

However, manufacturers will likely do their best to roll out the software as soon as possible so it is a safe bet that many premium or flagship releases are getting it before the year ends.

With regard to the name of the Android O, Ruddock already knows what it is but decided against revealing it so as to not spoil the surprise.

What he teased is that, based on the timing of the reveal, "Google is planning some degree of spectacle around this. It won't just be a random 'oh hey here's a statue' thing."

It also sounds like Google is planning some degree of spectacle around this. It won't just be a random "oh hey here's a statue" thing. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 10, 2017

There are speculations that Android O will be called Oreo or Oatmeal cookie, which is what codes on the preview versions made it seem to be. Thankfully, it won't be long before Google makes the official announcement.

Android O will be less about giving the interface a new look and more about adding new practical features. It will introduce Wise Limits for improved battery life, support for third-party calling apps, notification dots, picture in picture mode for effective multitasking and a whole lot more.